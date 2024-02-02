Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.55. 145,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.22. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $362,584.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,898.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $72,092,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $82,209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.