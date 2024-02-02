Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.41. 1,193,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,665. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.25 and a 200-day moving average of $162.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.