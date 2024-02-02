The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Decreased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $156.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.09. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $159.60.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

