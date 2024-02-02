The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Down 6.6% in January

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,900 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 602,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Andersons Stock Up 0.5 %

ANDE stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72. Andersons has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $58.84.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,825. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Andersons by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

