The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$64.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

TSE:BNS opened at C$63.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$62.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$74.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5763598 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

