The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.75.

Shares of CI opened at $307.48 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

