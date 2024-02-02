The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $225.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.90.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.97. The stock had a trading volume of 348,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,765. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $150,692,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after buying an additional 587,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,173,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

