The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 0% against the US dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $35.99 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,793,960,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,391,713,828 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

