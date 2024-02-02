The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $87.07, but opened at $89.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group shares last traded at $90.51, with a volume of 399,545 shares.

The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,540. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

