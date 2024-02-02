The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,731 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $25,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

