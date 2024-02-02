The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEV shares. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lion Electric by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 69.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 349,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 747,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $80.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

