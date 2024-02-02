The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,261 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $143.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

