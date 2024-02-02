The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Cut by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,557 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,529 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $309.08 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

