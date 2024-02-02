Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.240–0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.0 million-$172.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.1 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

TLYS stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $217,871.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,504,929 shares in the company, valued at $32,390,439.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $48,874.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $217,871.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,504,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,390,439.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 372,702 shares of company stock worth $2,845,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

