Tokocrypto Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $956,128.44 (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $156.61 million and $956,128.44 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto was first traded on April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,199,109 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

