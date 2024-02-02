Toncoin (TON) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25.68 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and $25.68 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00016513 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,230.74 or 1.00011956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010630 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00185542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003402 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,231,336 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,213,571.760514 with 3,457,927,413.108832 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.08880006 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $25,921,589.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

