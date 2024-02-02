TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 219.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 213,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 23.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. 396,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,816. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

