Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,959 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 253% compared to the typical volume of 1,405 put options.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. 360,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,309. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. Rambus has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

