Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after buying an additional 1,002,808 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.71. The company had a trading volume of 442,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $275.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.37.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

