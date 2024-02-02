TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $37,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after buying an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $180,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,114.05 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,116.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,011.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $925.13.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

