Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.46) Per Share

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.46) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.51). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,326 shares of company stock valued at $138,762 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

