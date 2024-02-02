Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,975 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,389 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,339 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,252,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 141.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,059,996 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 621,653 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of LEVI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 408,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.35.
Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 76.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Levi Strauss & Co. Profile
Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.
