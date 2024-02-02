Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,373 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $319,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. 177,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,262. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

