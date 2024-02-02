Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

ICE traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day moving average is $116.25. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

