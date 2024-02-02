Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Itron worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $73.14. 51,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,251. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

