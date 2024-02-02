Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Middleby worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,831,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after buying an additional 541,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Middleby by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,419,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.64. 198,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,140. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on MIDD

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.