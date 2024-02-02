Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 50,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,105. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

