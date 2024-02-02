Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $11.83 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.94. 357,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,297. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $305.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.06. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

