Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.12. The company had a trading volume of 232,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.11. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.