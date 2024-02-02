Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 805.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 466,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,802,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Credicorp by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after buying an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $149.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.63. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $160.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAP

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.