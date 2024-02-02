Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,816,000 after acquiring an additional 378,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.44. 512,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,505. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.83. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.