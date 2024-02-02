Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 10,163 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,347,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,176,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

