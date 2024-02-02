Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $50.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.40 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

