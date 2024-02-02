True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.65 to C$8.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
