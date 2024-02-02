Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204,464. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.