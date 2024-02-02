Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,090. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 206,748 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

