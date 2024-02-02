UBS Group Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $93.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.27.

Shares of IR stock opened at $81.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $82.23.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

