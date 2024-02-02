UBS Group Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $137.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $142.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.16.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 409.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 10,781.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $1,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

