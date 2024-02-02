Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Cap of $60.07 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $60.07 million and $1.68 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,619.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.59 or 0.00550430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00162982 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021537 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

