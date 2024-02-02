United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after buying an additional 831,423 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,712,000 after buying an additional 119,695 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after buying an additional 747,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $184,773,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,660,000 after buying an additional 78,986 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.