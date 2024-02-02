United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $195.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

