United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $380,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.16.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

