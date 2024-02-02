United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $204,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,900,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,666,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.