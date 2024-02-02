United Bankshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBSI

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 664,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,956,000 after buying an additional 78,022 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.