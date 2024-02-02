UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 488 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 173,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $95,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 121,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,379. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $279.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.77.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
