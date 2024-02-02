Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.84, but opened at $49.98. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Unum Group shares last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 332,301 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Unum Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

