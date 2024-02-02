USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USCB Financial will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 144.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 97.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 107.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

