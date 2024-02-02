Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $105,774,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.87. 308,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $167.35. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

