Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,084,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,144,000 after acquiring an additional 891,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,782 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,344,000 after acquiring an additional 286,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,492,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 93,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,411. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

