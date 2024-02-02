Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,086,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 791,490 shares.The stock last traded at $63.09 and had previously closed at $63.05.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03.
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
